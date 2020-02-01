Home

More Obituaries for JOHN McGOEY
McGOEY, JOHN G. John McGoey, born August 9, 1940, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 23, 2020. The eldest child of the late Gerald McGoey and Gertrude Heenan McGoey, he is survived by his sister Maureen and brothers Bill, Peter, Joe, Gerry, Pat and Daniel, as well as his brother and sisters-in-law. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations, John would want you to enjoy your life fully.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020
