JOHN GAGNON

GAGNON, JOHN RIP Born Edmundston, New Brunswick, March 4, 1941. Died Toronto, Ontario, August 19, 2020. Dearly loved and treasured by Elizabeth Longfield for 22 too short years - loving husband, son, father, stepfather, grandpa, brother and friend. John was a Renaissance man, a banker 35 years - caring, generous, sensitive, loyal and forgiving, quietly efficient, brave and happy. He is remembered in Canada, Barbados, England, Sweden, Denmark, elsewhere. Fit and active until weeks before he died, he was ever creating his magical garden. His faith is known by God alone. A graveside service will take place in the future. In his memory, plant a rose. Arrangements entrusted to Fawcett Funeral Home – Collingwood.



