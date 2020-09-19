1/1
JOHN GALLELLO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GALLELLO, JOHN A successful businessman who was adored and respected by many, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the age of 79, with his family by his side. He leaves behind his beloved wife Mary of 55 years, cherished children, Nicholas (Jennifer), Tanya (deceased), John-John (deceased), Susan (Alex) and much-loved grandchildren Lindsay, Sawyer, Jack and Rachel. He had an infectious smile that brightened any room he was in, and he will be truly missed. Due to COVID-19, a private ceremony is being held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bereaved Families of Ontario - Durham Branch (www.bfoduham.net, 1-800-387-4870). Online condolences can be made at www.hogle.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved