JOHN GALLELLO

GALLELLO, JOHN A successful businessman who was adored and respected by many, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the age of 79, with his family by his side. He leaves behind his beloved wife Mary of 55 years, cherished children, Nicholas (Jennifer), Tanya (deceased), John-John (deceased), Susan (Alex) and much-loved grandchildren Lindsay, Sawyer, Jack and Rachel. He had an infectious smile that brightened any room he was in, and he will be truly missed. Due to COVID-19, a private ceremony is being held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bereaved Families of Ontario - Durham Branch (www.bfoduham.net
, 1-800-387-4870). Online condolences can be made at www.hogle.ca