CRAIG, John "Jack" George November 8, 1935 - May 9, 2019 Jack died peacefully on May 9, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer. Much loved husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his wife Dianne, sons Brad and Robert, sister Edna, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Born in Oakville, Manitoba, he began life as a farmer but soon went back to school, earning his PhD. Jack had a long and accomplished career as a Professor of Sociology and Environmental Studies at York University in Toronto, becoming an internationally-recognized authority in the field of co-operatives. He served on the Board of Directors of Alterna Credit Union and The Co- operators Insurance Company. Jack and his wife Dianne were dedicated global travellers and visited every continent during their 60 years of marriage. Jack's profound goodness and decency, his respect for other people and cultures, and his dedication to the betterment of humanity, served as an example to all who knew him. Jack often expressed his amazement and gratitude for the wonderful life he had led. There will be a Celebration of Life from 2 to 4 p.m. on May 23, 2019 at Turner & Porter Peel Chapel (2180 Hurontario St., N. of QEW) Mississauga. Donations in Jack's memory may be made to The Ontario Credit Union Foundation (ocuf.org).
Published in the Toronto Star on May 13, 2019