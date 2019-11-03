Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John George CRNCICH. View Sign Obituary

CRNCICH, John George Peacefully, surrounded by his family, on October 27, 2019, in Toronto. Born in 1925 in Croatia, John was raised and educated in Montreal. He voluntarily enlisted in the Canadian Navy (RCNVR) during WWII, serving on the East coast until the end of hostilities in late 1945. A graduate of McGill University, John married Betty in 1949, accepting a position with Imperial Oil in Sarnia. Quickly transferred to head office in Toronto, he worked in marketing and economics until retiring in 1982. Athletically gifted, John proudly wore his 1944 Grey Cup ring. He was inducted into the Canadian Armed Forces Sports Hall of Fame. He played football for McGill and the CFL Argos, after declining offers for football and baseball scholarships from US colleges. As a young father, John helped to found a minor baseball league in Etobicoke. At 85, he travelled solo to Spain, teaching conversational English to psychologists from all over Europe. Still volunteering at 94, John thoroughly enjoyed his speaking engagements, telling elementary students of his Naval experiences during WWII and life in Canada in the first half of the 20th Century. A self-taught musician, John played mandolin and banjo and was a member of the Toronto Banjo Band. He was a prolific, accomplished painter in his retirement years. Survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Mary Elizabeth (Betty) nee McGuire, son Kevin (MaryAnne DeWolf), daughter Catherine (Pat Boccongelle), grandchildren Nicholas, Erin, Lisa, Travis, Simon, Patrick and Michael and great-grandchildren Alyssa and Andrew. Predeceased by his parents, his eldest son Brian and brother Walter. Final arrangements, private as per John's wishes. John believed in the transformative power of youth sports; JumpStart would be an appropriate charity for memorial donations if desired. Greatly missed and never forgotten.

