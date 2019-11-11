Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN GEORGE TUCK. View Sign Obituary

TUCK, JOHN GEORGE It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of John George Tuck, on November 6, 2019. John was born November 12, 1931, in Scarborough, Ontario, where he chose to live, marry and raise his family. John and Carole (nee Hunter) were married for 65 wonderful years and had three children, Larry, Julia (Ron) and Kelly (Chris). Loving grandfather of Jeremiah (deceased), Joshua, Braden (Jennifer), Kassandra (Shane); great-grandfather of Noah, Nathaniel and Ainsley. John was a proud member of the Canadian Boxing Hall of Fame, (inducted in 1991), and also served for a time as President. He received many awards, among those he was most proud of was the Outstanding Canadian Boxing Award from the Rochester Boxing Hall of Fame, and the Neil McKenzie Memorial Award. He continued his love of the sport for over 50 years, as mentor and coach at the Ajax Boxing Club. He was also an avid golfer for many years. As per John's wishes there will be no funeral or service. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m., at Annandale Golf and Curling Club, Golf View Room, 221 Church Street South, Ajax, Ontario.

Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close