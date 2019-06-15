Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REVEREND JOHN GERALD KLOMPS. View Sign Obituary

KLOMPS, REVEREND JOHN GERALD Age 85, went to be with his Lord, peacefully and surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at McNally House Hospice. Born in Aalten, in the Netherlands, on May 9, 1934. Survived by devoted and loving wife Rita for 59 years. Cherished father to Jane Vanderlaan (John), Carol VanRavenstein (John), Elaine Eerkes (Frank) and Judy Taylor (David). Loving Opa to Lindsay Novak (Steve), John, James, Owen, Laura, Luke, Marieka and Abbey. Great Grandfather to Malachi and Evangeline. John's passion for people and his desire to lead others to the Lord led him to serve as pastor to Lindsay, Brockville, Hamilton and Mississauga Christian Reformed Churches. In later life, John took up the torch for the challenged and served with Christian Horizons in the capacity of public speaker and fundraiser. Still later, he served as Executive Director of the Bible League Canada and was instrumental in the development of the Bible for Missions Thrift Store program across Canada. John's passion for travel led him to guide numerous group tours to Israel and many more to Europe and Asia in support of the Christian causes close to his heart. Until failing health prevented him, John continued to preach in area churches. Family, friends and others whose lives John touched are invited to Visitation at Mountainview Christian Reformed Church, 290 Main Street East, Grimsby on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., Followed by a Service of Remembrance on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mountainview Christian Reformed Church. The Klomps family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at McNally House for their attentiveness and loving care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to McNally House Hospice.



KLOMPS, REVEREND JOHN GERALD Age 85, went to be with his Lord, peacefully and surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at McNally House Hospice. Born in Aalten, in the Netherlands, on May 9, 1934. Survived by devoted and loving wife Rita for 59 years. Cherished father to Jane Vanderlaan (John), Carol VanRavenstein (John), Elaine Eerkes (Frank) and Judy Taylor (David). Loving Opa to Lindsay Novak (Steve), John, James, Owen, Laura, Luke, Marieka and Abbey. Great Grandfather to Malachi and Evangeline. John's passion for people and his desire to lead others to the Lord led him to serve as pastor to Lindsay, Brockville, Hamilton and Mississauga Christian Reformed Churches. In later life, John took up the torch for the challenged and served with Christian Horizons in the capacity of public speaker and fundraiser. Still later, he served as Executive Director of the Bible League Canada and was instrumental in the development of the Bible for Missions Thrift Store program across Canada. John's passion for travel led him to guide numerous group tours to Israel and many more to Europe and Asia in support of the Christian causes close to his heart. Until failing health prevented him, John continued to preach in area churches. Family, friends and others whose lives John touched are invited to Visitation at Mountainview Christian Reformed Church, 290 Main Street East, Grimsby on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., Followed by a Service of Remembrance on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mountainview Christian Reformed Church. The Klomps family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at McNally House for their attentiveness and loving care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to McNally House Hospice. www.smithsfh.com "As you come to him, the living Stone-rejected by humans but chosen by God and precious to him- 5 you also, like living stones, are being built into a spiritual house…" 1 Peter 2: 4-5a Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close