KING, JOHN GILBERT John passed peacefully, at Ian Anderson House, surrounded by his family, on January 17, 2020, the same day he entered it 71 years ago. John was predeceased by his wife Carole (2018). John will be forever loved and remembered by his children, Deborah (Michael McQuinn), Jennifer (James Judge) and her children Jake and Shain Mikulik, Jamie Thomson (Valerie), and David Thomson. Best tea party playmate and top hockey fan of grandchildren Julia (2003 – 2016) and Matthew McQuinn. John will be dearly missed by his sister Andrea Teele and brother Tom King. He was predeceased by his parents Hugh and Leslie, and brother Robert King. John will be greatly missed by other family members, his many longtime and close friends and his wonderful neighbours. Cremation has taken place. Please join the family in a Celebration of John's Life to be held at Solstice Restaurant, 1801 Lakeshore Road West, Mississauga, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation to Ian Anderson House in John's memory at www.ianandersonhouse.com Online condolences for the family are welcome at https://mountpleasantgroup. permavita.com/site/ JohnGilbertKing.html
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020