SKIDMORE, JOHN (JACK) GILBERT March 13, 1924 - May 18, 2019 WW II Veteran - POW RCAF Bomber Command "Snowy Owl" Squadron 420 Jack passed away at The Perley & Rideau Veterans Health Centre in Ottawa, Ontario on May 18, 2019. He was 95. Jack is survived by: his children, Deborah (the late Richard) Hall, Karen (David) McKelvie and Cindy (Roger) Dessureault; six wonderful grandchildren; two great-grandsons; his half-sister Betty (Jerry) Pollard, half-brother Harold (the late Carol) Skidmore and half-brother Leonard (Lynne) Skidmore; and his dear friend, Maybelle Latour. Jack was born in Toronto, Ontario. Jack served in the RCAF as a wireless operator in a Halifax Bomber. In 1945, his plane was shot down over Germany and Jack was taken prisoner. Jack worked in the printing ink business for 49 years. Jack enjoyed many pastimes: bowling, pool, golf, fishing and curling. He was a wicked card player. He loved to sing and sang just about everywhere including many choirs and Barbershop. Please salute Jack as he exits this world and arrives at the Pearly Gates wearing a mixture of plaids and stripes, his cap on his head, a glass of rum in his hand and singing a song! Jack has donated his remains to the University of Ottawa, Faculty of Medicine. A Celebration of Life is planned for July 2019. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please make a donation in Jack's name to The Perley & Rideau Veterans Health Centre, a cancer foundation or a charity of your choice. Condolences can be sent in care of jackskidmore

