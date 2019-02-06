Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CONLIN, JOHN GORDON September 20, 1990 – February 3, 2019 John passed away suddenly in his 29th year in Hamilton, Ontario. He is survived by his parents Gordon and Cecilia Conlin (nee McNeil), his brother David in Saskatoon and his grandmother, Daphne Conlin in Vancouver, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins spread across the country. In his short life, John touched the lives of many people. He struggled with alcoholism, but gifted himself and his family with sobriety over the past five years. John embraced the work required not only to live, but to make a difference by helping others. He was an avid runner and hockey player who embraced and introduced his family to a vegan lifestyle. John was thrilled to be back at school and excelled at his studies at Mohawk College. His fellow ginger, Puppy the cat, was a source of great companionship to John. John will be missed for countless things, including his openness to new experiences, thoughtfulness, gentleness, curiosity, dry sense of humour and wisdom beyond his years. John was a quiet leader who led by example. He lived and guided his life by his values which included an unwavering sense of justice and gender and social equality. He will always be near our hearts and we hope, near yours. May God grant us the serenity to accept this indescribable loss. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at GLEN OAKS FUNERAL HOME at 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, Ontario. A memorial service will be held at the same location at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 9th. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wayside House of Hamilton, 15 Charlton Avenue West, Hamilton, Ontario via Canada Helps. Online condolences can be made at

