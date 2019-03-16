JOHN GORDON "JACK" SWALLOW

SWALLOW, JOHN 'JACK' GORDON February 24, 1925 - March 5, 2019 Jack 'Swifty' Swallow passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, following a brief illness. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 70 years, Margaret 'Peggy' (née Griffiths); his daughter Linda (Mladen Vranic); his beloved grandchildren, Claire and Anne, as well as Iva, Michael and Jake, and his multitude of nieces, nephews and friends. A special thank you to Veronika. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 12:00 noon on Monday, March 18th with a service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. followed by a reception. If desired, donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion (Ontario Branch 66) or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019
