WARD, JOHN (JACK) GORDON Passed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital on October 22, 2019 at the age of 80. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Brigitte (Girard) and his children George Ward (Sheena Murray) and Elizabeth Ward (Marc Parent); grandchildren Taylor Ward, Chloe Ward and Jack Ward-Parent. Brother-in-law to Louise Girard (Royal Lefebvre), Pauline Turcotte and Gisele Savard. Fondly remembered by many nephews and nieces in Quebec. Jack worked in the Canadian toy industry for over 50 years. Jack was elected to the Canadian Toy Hall Of Fame on January 25, 2003. He was also honored by the Quebec Toy Retailers Association on March 10, 2019. We would like to thank Jack's oncologist, Dr. Leena Hajra and all the special nurses at Markham Stouffville Hospital as well as Dr. Patterson and his team who made this very difficult journey as pleasant as possible. A celebration of life will be held at The Gananoque Boat line, 280 Main Street, Gananoque on October 26th from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. as well as Le Parc, 8432 Lesley Street in Thornhill on November 2nd from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Markham Stouffville Hospital or the .

WARD, JOHN (JACK) GORDON Passed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital on October 22, 2019 at the age of 80. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Brigitte (Girard) and his children George Ward (Sheena Murray) and Elizabeth Ward (Marc Parent); grandchildren Taylor Ward, Chloe Ward and Jack Ward-Parent. Brother-in-law to Louise Girard (Royal Lefebvre), Pauline Turcotte and Gisele Savard. Fondly remembered by many nephews and nieces in Quebec. Jack worked in the Canadian toy industry for over 50 years. Jack was elected to the Canadian Toy Hall Of Fame on January 25, 2003. He was also honored by the Quebec Toy Retailers Association on March 10, 2019. We would like to thank Jack's oncologist, Dr. Leena Hajra and all the special nurses at Markham Stouffville Hospital as well as Dr. Patterson and his team who made this very difficult journey as pleasant as possible. A celebration of life will be held at The Gananoque Boat line, 280 Main Street, Gananoque on October 26th from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. as well as Le Parc, 8432 Lesley Street in Thornhill on November 2nd from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Markham Stouffville Hospital or the . Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 24, 2019

