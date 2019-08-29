JOHN (IAN) GOVAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN (IAN) GOVAN.
Service Information
Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON
M2M 3W9
(647)-556-5461
Obituary

GOVAN, JOHN (IAN) Peacefully, surrounded by family at Southlake Regional Hospital, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the age of 65. Dear son of Janet (Netta) Govan and the late David Govan. Cherished brother of David and Dianne Govan and the late Alistair Govan. Beloved husband of Melody Carruthers and loving father of Andrew, Christopher, Ashton, Chantelle and Shaylynne. He will be lovingly remembered by his many brothers and sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Ian thanks the nurses and physicians of Southlake Hospital for their compassion and care throughout his illness. A celebration of life will be held at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, Toronto, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Ian's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.