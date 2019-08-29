GOVAN, JOHN (IAN) Peacefully, surrounded by family at Southlake Regional Hospital, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the age of 65. Dear son of Janet (Netta) Govan and the late David Govan. Cherished brother of David and Dianne Govan and the late Alistair Govan. Beloved husband of Melody Carruthers and loving father of Andrew, Christopher, Ashton, Chantelle and Shaylynne. He will be lovingly remembered by his many brothers and sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Ian thanks the nurses and physicians of Southlake Hospital for their compassion and care throughout his illness. A celebration of life will be held at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, Toronto, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Ian's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2019