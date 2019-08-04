WALKER, JOHN GRAHAM Passed away peacefully, on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, with his loving wife Margaret and daughter Sharon by his side, at the age of 70 years. John will also be dearly missed by his extended family and friends. A special Thank You to the nurses in the oncology unit at Lakeridge Health Oshawa for their care and support. Friends may call at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME, Oshawa, on Wednesday, August 7th, for a memorial visitation from 2 until 4 p.m. Memorial donations are appreciated to the Alzheimer Society. To place online condolences, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 4, 2019