JOHN GRAHAM WALKER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN GRAHAM WALKER.
Service Information
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON
L1H 1B6
(905)-433-4711
Obituary

WALKER, JOHN GRAHAM Passed away peacefully, on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, with his loving wife Margaret and daughter Sharon by his side, at the age of 70 years. John will also be dearly missed by his extended family and friends. A special Thank You to the nurses in the oncology unit at Lakeridge Health Oshawa for their care and support. Friends may call at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME, Oshawa, on Wednesday, August 7th, for a memorial visitation from 2 until 4 p.m. Memorial donations are appreciated to the Alzheimer Society. To place online condolences, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.