GRANT, JOHN July 9, 1924 – April 5, 2019 Died peacefully in his home, caring and loved husband of Dorothy for 70 years; father of Owen and Neil (Brigitte). Grandchildren Eric, Shannon, Nicholas and Bradley will never forget Granpa's safaris and bedtime stories of the olden days while cottage holidaying at Lake St. Peter. Great-grandchildren Kathryn, Mary, Serena, Ashton, Abigail, Preston, Trent, Mason and Lucas were his pride and joy. John's passion was curling and he was an honorary member and past President of the Unionville Curling Club years ago. He volunteered at Markham Stouffville Hospital and Markham Museum where with friends, they initiated the Applefest. Before his health failed, coffee every morning was a must at 8 o'clock with friends at T&T. We would like to thank our neighbours Anna and Finn, Carol and Tony, Jennifer and Ryan and Cuyler, for always being there for us. To his caregivers Lita, Mary Ann, and Vina for their professionalism, dedication and most of all, their love. At John's request, there will be no funeral. Cremation has taken place. Donations to CNIB, Alzheimer Society and Parkinson Canada will be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 7, 2019