GROBIN, John Passed away on April 9, 2020 at Lakeshore Lodge at the age of 87 years. John Grobin will be missed by his wife of 64 years Katarina, his children Milena, Clara (David) and Danny (Tara). Along with his grandchildren Matthew, Samantha, Sara and Jillian and many other family members. Predeceased by his parents Anton and Neža Grobin. He will be missed by many and always be remembered and loved by all his family. John will always be remembered as a strong, hardworking and devoted father, amazing grandfather and we will all miss his smile, love and songs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Messages of condolence may be placed at www.ridleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2020
