GAFFEY, JOHN H. Retired Captain of the Toronto Fire Services and formerly North York Fire Department for 35 years Former President of the Bond Head Lions Club John unexpectedly passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Saturday, November 2, 2019. John Gaffey of Bond Head and formerly of Weston, at 70 years of age. Beloved husband of Joanne (nee Campbell) for 50 years. Loving dad of Shawn (Christine) and Erin (Jee). Proud Poppa of Kaleigh, Fiona and Seanie. Dear brother of Joe (Marianne), late Gary (Sheryl), Kathy (John) and Chris. John will also be fondly remembered by the Campbell family, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends will be received at SKWARCHUK FUNERAL HOME, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford, for visitation on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of a celebration of John's life at 12 noon. In John's memory, donations may be made to the Bond Head Lions Club. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 5, 2019