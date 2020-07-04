PENNINGTON, JOHN H. It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of our beloved father, John Hopkins Pennington, on June 23, 2020. John was born in 1927, in Toronto, son of Charles M. Pennington and Violet G. Pennington (predeceased), and beloved husband of Doris (predeceased). John was a wonderful father, and leaves a son, Dave (Susan) Pennington, and a daughter, Mary Anne (David) Foreman. He was the much loved grandfather of Charles (Michelle) Pennington, Catherine (Bryan) Crawford, Alison (Philip) Hawkyard, and six great-grandchildren, Thomas, Kaitlyn and Claire Crawford, Jackson and Benjamin Hawkyard, and Evelyne Pennington. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews, Suzanne Sheppard, Robert Sheppard, John Sheppard, Anne Galipeau, Lynne Galipeau, their spouses and children, and his wonderful sister-in-law, Jean Galipeau. John grew up in Riverdale, and had fond memories of spending a part of every summer with his parents at Sparrow Lake. The highlight of one summer was taking sailing lessons at the RCYC on the Toronto Islands, which led to a lifelong love of sailing. During WWII, John was too young to enlist, and instead, he took the opportunity to finish high school in the early spring and spent the summer helping out on several farms in Ontario. John then went on to enroll in and graduate from the University of Toronto. It was at a dance in the early fifties in Toronto, he met our mother Doris Tucker. This chance meeting led to a lifetime of happiness for 58 years, until our mother passed away in 2009. He often remarked how lucky he was to have met our mother. Our mother felt the same about him. Doris was from Paisley, Ontario, and after graduating from Queen's, she worked for the TTC as a copywriter. She was living in Leaside when she met our father. They lived most of their married life in Toronto, and spent time in the summer at our mother's family cottage at Inverhuron on Lake Huron. Although John loved and preferred the small lakes of his youth, he went to Lake Huron because that was what made our mother happy. John was a talented businessman. For many years he had a successful career working first for the Warner-Lambert Company, and then as the General Manager of the Fulford Dodds Company. In later years, he was an admired teacher of business at Sault Ste. Marie College and then Sheridan College. Our father had many interests throughout his life. He enjoyed travelling with his family, and in later years, with our mother. He golfed, sailed, played bridge, painted, and excelled at curling. John curled first at St. George's in Etobicoke, and then at the Weston Golf and Country Club, until he was 90. In 1986, his St. George's team won the Canada Life Bonspiel. He was extremely pleased that in his last year of curling, his team won an eight ender. John lived the last ten years of his life at Humber Heights in Etobicoke. For nine of those ten years, he lived independently. We would like to thank the caregivers at Humber Heights who looked after our father in his last year of life. They were kind to him, and did an excellent job under very difficult circumstances. We are going to miss our father's steady hand, sound advice and wry sense of humour. We could always count on our father to know what was the right thing to do. We will miss not being able to ask him. As per John's wishes, he has been cremated and there will not be a funeral. A celebration of our father's life will be held at a later date.



