RICHARDSON, JOHN H. 1919 - 2020 John passed away at Sunnybrook Veterans' Care Centre, on February 7, 2020, in his 101st year. Loving husband of Eleanor (nee Warne) Richardson for 74 years. Beloved father of Dawn, Beth (the late Gerry) and Murray (Bonnie) Richardson. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Myles (Susie), Audra and Jacob (Jo-Anne) Richardson and great-grandchildren, Dylan, Liam and Kyra Richardson. Also, niece Angela Cormier (Denny), nephew David (Theresa) Warne and nephew Craig (Shelly) Richardson and niece Brenda Alderdice. John worked at General Motors of Canada Sales Department for 31 years, retiring in 1980. He was a veteran of WW2, serving as an officer of the Ontario Regiment RCAC in Italy and the Liberation of Holland. John enjoyed summers with family and friends at his cottage on Lake Kennisis for many years, as well as road trips across Canada and the U.S. after retirement. John and Eleanor were avid skiers and life members at their home ski club Brimacombe, for over 50 years. We would like to thank Veterans Affairs for their help, as well as the staff at Sunnybrook Veteran's Care, for their devotion over the past four months. We also thank the P. S.W. team from Local Health Integration Network and Bayshore, for nursing help during his two years at home. Also, thank you to Dr. David Fitzpatrick, John's doctor for 40 years for his care. If desired, donations in John's memory may be made to the Ontario Regiment RCAC Museum, Ontario Regiment Foundation or Trees for the Highway of Heroes. Family and friends may call at MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 21 Garrard Rd., Whitby (N. of Hwy. # 2), 905 443-3376, for visitation on Monday, February 10th, from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral Service to be held on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020, at the R.S. McLaughlin Armoury, with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Cremation Mount Lawn Crematorium. Online condolences at www.mountlawn.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2020