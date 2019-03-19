Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HALL, S.J., FATHER JOHN (JACK) MALCOLM 1946 – 2019 Father Jack Hall, S.J., a Jesuit priest, died peacefully on March 14, 2019, at the Jesuit Infirmary, Pickering, Ontario. He was in his 73rd year and in his 46th year of religious life. Jack was born on April 13, 1946 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the son of John W. Hall and Florence Ross. He studied at St. Patrick's High School and St. Mary's University in Halifax. He entered the Jesuit Order at Guelph in 1972 and was ordained priest on October 10, 1981 in Montreal. Jack worked as a teacher at Loyola in Montreal; in a variety of pastoral ministries in Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Toronto; as Chaplain on the Toronto Police Department; and as an associate pastor in St. Pius X Parish in St. John's Newfoundland. For reasons of health, he retired to the Jesuit Infirmary in Pickering in 2014. He was a compassionate and very kind priest. Visitation on Wednesday, March 20th, 1-3 p.m. at Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home, 467 Sherbourne St., Toronto M4X 1K5, and also on Wednesday, March 20th, 7-9 p.m. (Prayers at 8 p.m.) at the Chapel of the Manresa Jesuit Renewal Centre, 2325 Liverpool Rd., Pickering, ON L1X 1V4. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 in the same Manresa Chapel. Burial to follow in the Jesuit Cemetery, Guelph, ON N1H 6J2, at 2:45 p.m. Donations can be made to the Jesuit Advancement Office, 43 Queen's Park Cres. E., Toronto, M5S 2C3, 416-481-9154.

