Service Information R.S. Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street North York , ON M2M 3W9 (416)-221-1159 Obituary





BONNICK, JOHN HAROLD What a truly incredible man. John passed away in his Toronto home on May 1, 2019 after a beautiful life filled with the love of his family, the memories of his worldly travels, and his professional triumphs. He was known for almost always having a gin and tonic or black coffee in hand (possibly at the same time) and for his larger than life personality. As a husband, father, grandfather, and great0grandfather, he was a source of wisdom, comfort, and love to all. He was constantly cheerleading for his family to succeed, to push beyond their own expectations, to love robustly, and to live life to the absolute fullest. He was ultimately an honest man who would do anything for those he loved; family and friends alike. John was also an incredible skier, tennis player, and golfer (so he thought). Known for backcountry skiing with his children Brian and Beth and hiking when travelling with friends, John was rarely sitting still. He was born in Toronto, as the youngest of three with two older sisters. He grew up with the dream of designing buildings and successfully became one of Canada's premiere architects, spending time in cities such as Boston, and later London to perfect his craft. On his trip home from London, he met the love of his life, Donna, who he built the most incredible life with. In his career, John rose quickly in the ranks at Adamson Associates, architectural firm, becoming the youngest founding partner, designing his own home featured in Homes & Gardens magazine. He also spent many social weekends at his vacation property in Caledon. He was a founding member of the Toronto Rotary Club , and active within it for over 60 years. He was an evergreen learner taking classes at Ryerson, an avid reader, and a volunteer with St. John's Hospital amongst many other charities to which he contributed. John is survived by most of his family; children Brian (Rhiannon) Bonnick and Beth (Dave) Kukkonen, grandchildren Shawn (Jen) Bonnick, Stewart (Stephanie) Bonnick, Brittney Bonnick, Andrew Kukkonen, and Cheryl Kukkonen, his great-grandchildren Kinsley Bonnick, Braelyn Bonnick, Greyson Bonnick, and Eli Wolfe, sisters Betty Niddrie and Irene Budd, and brother and sister in law Hugh and Carol MacKenzie. We are warmed to know that he has joined his beloved wife Donna in heaven - our two love birds are back together again. We are profoundly proud of our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will miss his energetic spirit and zest for life deeply. We are sure he would like you to pour yourself a drink and cheers to his life well lived and to his family that he leaves behind. Cremation has taken place. The visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 7th, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Passionist Parish (670 Sheppard Ave. E.), directly followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Published in the Toronto Star on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

