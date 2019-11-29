HARTOGSVELD, John Passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019, at age 88. Beloved husband of the late Shirley. Loving father of David (Bev). Cherished Papa of Samantha. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (east of the Jane subway), on Monday from 12 p.m. until the time of the Funeral at 1 p.m. in the Chapel. If friends so desire, memorial donations made to The Lung Association, would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 29, 2019