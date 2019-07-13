Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN HEADON. View Sign Obituary

HEADON, JOHN Peacefully, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, after a long illness, John Headon, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at age 78. Born on January 4, 1941, in Cooksville, Ontario to Jean (nee Wood) and George Headon. Married to his beloved wife Michelle (nee Dion) since 1982. Proud father to David, Anne (Glenn), Emily (James) and Matthew (Tamara). He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Julianne, Erin, Daniel, Carly and William. He will also be missed by the mother of his children and lifelong friend Virginia McCulloch, brother-in-law Gerry Barnhill and nephews John and Paul (Colleen). John's friendship with James Crosbie will be forever cherished. John was predeceased by his sister Mary Barnhill. He'll also be fondly remembered by his wonderful family in Ste. Madeleine, Quebec. Grateful to Chuck and Darlene and all of their friends at the campground for their ongoing help and support. Thanks also to the medical staff at Credit Valley Hospital for their gentle and compassionate care. We will always remember his innovative and creative ingenuity in his work, his passionate love of animals and his whipped cream dance. A memorial in John's honour will be held at The Royal Windsor Pub, in Oakville, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oakville Humane Society or the .

