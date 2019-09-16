HEDLEY, John Passed away with his loving family by his side on September 11, 2019 at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Patricia. Cherished father of Chris (Terri) and Susie (Chris). Dear brother of Marie Graham (Bill). Loving uncle of Joan. Adored grandfather of Matt, Finlay, Miles and Henry. John was a retired CN engineer, working over 40 years on the railroad. He was a lover of animals. He will be missed by canine companion Alfie. By John's request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at W.C. Town Funeral Chapel, 110 Dundas St. E., Whitby, ON. Memorial donations made to the Salvation Army would be appreciated by the family. To send a message of condolence, please visit wctownfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 16, 2019