CHILVERS, JOHN HENRY May 19, 1947-March 10, 2019 John died unexpectedly, while on holiday in Roatan, Honduras. John was the son of the late Harry and Mildred Chilvers. He leaves behind his loving wife, Sheila (McMenemy), daughter Alyson, son Scott and daughter-in-law Ashley and grandchildren Hailey and Smith Chilvers. John also leaves his sister Janet Chilvers, sister-in-law Karen Walton (Roger) and their families. Cremation has taken place. There will be visitation for John on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, ON. A celebration of John's life will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Marshalls, followed by a reception. If desired, John would appreciate donations to the Canadian Wildlife Federation or Nature Canada.

