MORSON, John Henry Peacefully on May 3, 2019, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of the late Lilian for 43 years. Loving father of John (Leone) and Bob. Proud grandfather of Ian (Andrea) and Brian (Wendy). Cherished great-grandfather to Zachary. Dear brother to Kathleen Anderson. Fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Retired employee of CP Rail (1986) with 40 years of service. Visitation will be held at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1057 Brock Road, Pickering, (905-686-5589), on Friday, May 10th from 2 p.m. until time of Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Kidney Foundation of Canada. Poppy (as you were affectionately known) you will be dearly missed by everyone whose lives you have touched.

