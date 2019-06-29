NESS, JOHN HENRY 1927 - 2019 Passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at Shepherd Lodge Long Term Care home with his daughter Linda and son-in-law Richard by his side. John is survived by his wife Lorna (Peggy), the love of his life, sister Barbara, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, predeceased by his son Danny and daughter Susan. John will be laid to rest in his family's plot at Pine Hills Cemetery following a private service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favourite charity. Send online condolences to https://mountpleasantgroup.permavita.com/site/JohnNess.html
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019