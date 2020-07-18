1/
JOHN HENRY (HARRY) SWEET
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SWEET, JOHN HENRY (HARRY) Passed away peacefully with family at his side on July 9, 2020, in his 88th year. He will be missed by his wife of 67 years, Joyce (nee Milligan), his children, Alan (Kathy) and Peter (Colin); grandchildren, Caitlin (Colette) and Andrew (Sharon); and great-grandchild Kaley. He was predeceased by his daughters, Linda and Donna. Remembered by his extended family, Glenn (Jennifer), Jocelyn (Jeff) and their children, along with many nieces and nephews. Retired from a long career in television production, he loved his family, gardening, wine making and his dogs. He will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens during a family graveside service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved