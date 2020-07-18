SWEET, JOHN HENRY (HARRY) Passed away peacefully with family at his side on July 9, 2020, in his 88th year. He will be missed by his wife of 67 years, Joyce (nee Milligan), his children, Alan (Kathy) and Peter (Colin); grandchildren, Caitlin (Colette) and Andrew (Sharon); and great-grandchild Kaley. He was predeceased by his daughters, Linda and Donna. Remembered by his extended family, Glenn (Jennifer), Jocelyn (Jeff) and their children, along with many nieces and nephews. Retired from a long career in television production, he loved his family, gardening, wine making and his dogs. He will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens during a family graveside service.



