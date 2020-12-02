SMIT, John Herman Francis Passed away peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Dollene. Dear father of Wayne (Fern), Susan (Rick), Ron (Debbie), Dan (Shelley), and Margaret. Devoted grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 9. John will also be greatly missed by his siblings, and his close friends. A Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel and Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, Friday, December 4, 2020, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. A Private Memorial Service will be held. Memorial donations to Headwaters Health Care Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com