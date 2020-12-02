1/
John Herman Francis SMIT
SMIT, John Herman Francis Passed away peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Dollene. Dear father of Wayne (Fern), Susan (Rick), Ron (Debbie), Dan (Shelley), and Margaret. Devoted grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 9. John will also be greatly missed by his siblings, and his close friends. A Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel and Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, Friday, December 4, 2020, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. A Private Memorial Service will be held. Memorial donations to Headwaters Health Care Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com

Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
December 2, 2020
My deepest sympathy to your family at this very difficult time. 1 Thess. 4:13,14.
