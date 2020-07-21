HEYS, JOHN At home on July 18, 2020 in his 78th year. Loving husband of the late Hella, loving father of Kimberly and Brenden (Karen). Papa will be fondly remembered by Jack. Survived by his best friend, Marg and her welcoming family. Dear son of the late Leonard and Vivian Heys, brother of Thomas, sister Dolores (Gary) Jones and the late Leonard and George Heys. Resting at Denning's of West Lorne, 202 Main Street., West Lorne, Ontario. Private Services. Interment at Pine Hills Cemetery, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to PAWS (Peoples Animal Welfare Society), 2300 Lawrence Ave. East, Box 73039, Toronto, ON M1P 4Z5 or online at www.pawscanada.org
