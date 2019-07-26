Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN HOWARD STEVENS. View Sign Service Information Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel 1099 Gordon Street Guelph , ON N1G 4X9 (519)-821-5077 Obituary

STEVENS, JOHN HOWARD September 5, 1934 – July 22, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of John Stevens, in Guelph, Ontario. He will be greatly missed by his wife Barbara of 57 years, his six children Phillip, Cathy Crosby (Ron), Nancy McKinnon (Jamie), David (Jill), Anne Cox (Fred), Caroline Killeen (Mike) and his 15 grandchildren. John was born in Fergus, Ontario to Howard and Helen Stevens, the youngest of four children. He was predeceased by his brother Bob and sisters Betty and Pat. It is in Fergus that he formed a lifelong interest in sports and developed his entrepreneurial spirit. His long list of early businesses ranged from raising chickens to owning an outdoor roller rink in Port Elgin. This led to more formal business interests that took him from cattle farming in Fergus to a career in real estate with business interests in Ontario and Florida. John was always interested in sports. He played most sports in his early years in Fergus and later developing a special interest for tennis. He was a fixture at the Southampton Tennis Club resulting in a leadership role for 20 years. Southampton remains the central gathering spot for his family where they have vacationed for over 50 years. He was a man with a keen sense of humour and a sharp wit and always enjoyed a good laugh and a good story with his many friends. His greatest pride was his wife and his children. While he had many interests, his greatest joy was to spend time with and follow the lives of his family. A special thanks to the staff of the Guelph General Hospital and the Grand River Renal Clinic. Friends will be received at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph, on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Harcourt Memorial United Church, 87 Dean Ave., Guelph, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. Donations to Hospice Wellington and the Kidney Foundation of Canada would be greatly appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the funeral home (519-821-5077), or online at

