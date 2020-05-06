JOHN (IVAN) IHNATOWYCH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
IHNATOWYCH, JOHN (IVAN) It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our father on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the age of 83 in his home. He leaves behind his daughter Ulana (Amir) and son Markian (Wendy). Survived by sister Irene Pawych and sister-in-law Gloria Ihnatowycz. Proud grandfather of Adrian, James and Michael. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, family and friends. In light of the pandemic, a private family funeral will be held. If you feel so moved, John's memory would be honoured by a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved