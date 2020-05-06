IHNATOWYCH, JOHN (IVAN) It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our father on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the age of 83 in his home. He leaves behind his daughter Ulana (Amir) and son Markian (Wendy). Survived by sister Irene Pawych and sister-in-law Gloria Ihnatowycz. Proud grandfather of Adrian, James and Michael. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, family and friends. In light of the pandemic, a private family funeral will be held. If you feel so moved, John's memory would be honoured by a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.



