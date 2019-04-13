INNES, JOHN Peacefully yet unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Northhumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg. Loving father of Alexandria and her husband Cameron. Cherished grandfather of Ryann and Sydney. Very dear friend to Linda and Mary. John loved being an Architect in Toronto and also enjoyed retreating to his cottage on Lake Skootamatta. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Monday, April 15th from 12 p.m. until the time of service in the chapel at 1 p.m. Cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Parkison Canada would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019