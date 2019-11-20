JOHN (JACK) INNES

Obituary

INNES, JOHN (JACK) Loving husband and father, died peacefully at Hampton Terrace Care Home in Burlington on November 18, 2019. Jack had dementia for a number of years and was very mobile before he fell at respite short term stay in Stratford, Ontario, on August 27, 2019. From then on, he very quickly declined in health, mobility and speech. He will be missed by all who know him, especially his wife Margaret, son John Thomas, daughter Margaret Innes-Murphy (Kieran Murphy) and "Sweetheart" granddaughter Emma. He was very active in St. Leo's Catholic Church, Mimico, Toronto, in many capacities until the disease started to take him away from us. He coached soccer to children and youth in the now disbanded Lakeshore Soccer Club. Friends will be received at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke, on Thursday, November 21st, 2019 from 6 – 9 p.m. Funeral Mass Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Leo's Catholic Church, 277 Royal York Rd., Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto. www.hogle.ca

Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 20, 2019
