ZOROTHEOS, JOHN IOANNIS It's with the deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our dearly beloved husband and father at the age of 80. We miss you and you will always be in our hearts. Viewing 10-11 a.m. and Funeral Service 11 a.m. will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, and Interment immediately following at Pine Hills Cemetery Section 23. May you rest in peace. Your loving wife, Mina, and children, Tom (Anastasios) and Angie (Evangelia).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store