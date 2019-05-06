JOHN IRWIN GLOVER

Service Information
Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel
467 Sherbourne Street
Toronto, ON
M4X1K5
(416)-924-1408
Obituary

GLOVER, JOHN IRWIN September 24, 1931 – May 3, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John, on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Adelaida. Cherished father of John Michael Perez. Proud grandfather of Alexandra and Christian Daniel. John will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his family and many friends. Cremation has taken place. If desired, donations in memoriam may be made to a charity of choice. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com

Published in the Toronto Star on May 6, 2019
