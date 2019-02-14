Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN ISAAC LOVE. View Sign



LOVE, JOHN ISAAC John, a longtime resident of Muskoka and more recently of Woodstock, ON, was called to be with his Lord on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in his 92nd year. John, with his brother Paul, grew up in the summer resort business. They were the sons of Lambert and Alice Love, initially at Elgin House and later at Glen Home Hotel, both luxury resorts on Lake Joseph. John was married to Jessie Irene Blair and they had one daughter, Lynda (Wright). John was a founding member of the Christian Business Men's Committee of Muskoka. He was also elected Governor of the former Ontario Bible College and Seminary (now Tyndale University), serving actively for 15 years. He later entered the field of education on a full-time basis by becoming Business Administrator of the Bracebridge Board of Education. When school boards were amalgamated by the Province, he became Superintendent of Business Affairs with the Muskoka Board of Education, a position he held until his retirement in 1989. During his career, John served as a Director of the Ontario Association of School Business Officials and was a proud recipient of their highest honour, the McCordick Award. He was also a founding member and Governor of the Ontario Association of Administrative Officials. Through the years John and Jessie made their home in Glen Orchard, then after celebrating the 50th wedding anniversary in 2001, decided to move to be closer to Lynda and John and so in 2003 they moved to Woodstock. A memorial service will be held for John at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions to S.I.M. Canada (Sudan Interior Missions), would be appreciated and may be arranged through the Brock and Visser Funeral Home, 845 Devonshire Ave., Woodstock, 519-539-0004. Online condolences at www.brockandvisser.com Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close