CRONIN, John J. (Jack) It is with profound sadness, that Jack's family announces his sudden passing on Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Jack was born on October 10, 1931 in Charleville, Ireland and immigrated to Canada in 1952, when he was 21 years old. A couple of years after arriving in Canada, Jack proposed to his beloved Pat who travelled from Ireland to marry him in 1955. They shared their life together for more than 51 years before her untimely passing in 2007. Jack will be forever fondly remembered by his children Mark (Colleen), Jonathan (Michael), Shane (Joanne), Paul, Conor and Jacqueline and as a proud and devoted Grandad to Conor, Erin, Cameron, Kaileigh and Rachel. He will be sadly missed by his many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Family, faith and friends were the most precious things in life to Jack. He will be lovingly remembered by everyone who knew him. Friends and family will be received at the Turner & Porter "Yorke Chapel", 2357 Bloor Street West, on Thursday, March 28th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 3055 Bloor Street West, on Friday, March 29th at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to ShareLife, Our Lady of Sorrows Church Toronto or Society of St. Vincent de Paul would be appreciated. You are invited to sign Jack's Book of Condolences at www. turnerporter.ca Dad we know that you are at peace with Mom now and that you will both continue to watch over us all. We'll love you forever and always. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca Funeral Home Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel

2357 Bloor Street West

Toronto , ON M6S 1P4

