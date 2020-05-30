McKENNA, JOHN J. Died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the age of 83. He will be greatly missed by his wife Lynn, sons Brian (Leila) and Kevin (Kathy), daughter Heather (Geoff); predeceased by his daughter Karen. Also survived by his grandchildren Paul (Katie), Nicole, Emily, Justin, Cynthia, Anna and Clare and sisters Alice, Cathy, Clare and Maureen. John worked for CP Rail for 41 years and CanPar for 7. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favourite charity. Condolences through www.koprivataylor.com



