JACENTY, JOHN Peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. John, in his 84th year. Former Industrial Arts teacher for the Etobicoke School Board, avid outdoorsman, chef, handyman and inventor. Beloved husband of the late Teressa (née Crossley). Lovingly remembered brother of Arnold Jacenty, Iris Rideout (Gordon), Diana Nichol (John) and the late Dorothy Colleran (late Jack). Fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Relatives and friends will be received at McINTOSH - ANDERSON - KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of the service in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow. Private interment at Prospect Cemetery, Toronto. Donations in memory of John to St. James' Presbyterian Church or to a favourite charity would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at

