JACKSON, JOHN "SCOTTY" November 8, 1924 - April 11, 2020 John passed peacefully, at Burnbrae Gardens, in his longtime home of Campbellford, Ontario. John was born and raised in Scarborough along with his sister Ruth (Baldwin). He graduated from Scarborough Collegiate (now R. H. King Academy) and began studies at Ontario Agricultural College (now University of Guelph). He interrupted his schooling to join the Royal Canadian Navy in 1944 before completing his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture degree in 1948. 1948 was also the year John married the love of his life, Audrey. Together they raised five children: Bob (Felicia DiCiero), Barry (Gloria), Nancy (Doug Avery), Susan (Dave Grainger) and Bill (Fiona McCombe). While raising the kids, John taught at F. E. Madill Secondary School in Wingham. He later became Vice Principal at West Hill Collegiate, Vice Principal at R. H. King and eventually Principal at Campbellford District High School. After retiring, John fulfilled a lifelong dream and travelled to The Gambia to teach the small African country's next generation of teachers. After a second stint of teaching the following year he and Audrey returned for a vacation and to renew friendships. John's other community contributions included a lifetime membership in the Masonic Lodge, delivering Meals on Wheels, volunteering for the hospital and years of work with St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. John loved the outdoors and the wonders of the natural world. At various times he grew gardens, kept bees, made maple syrup and enjoyed sharing his knowledge of any plants and animals he could find. His favourite place was amongst the gardens, trees and sunshine at the family cottage on Eels Lake. Along with Audrey and the children, John is loved and missed by eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by sister Ruth, sons Bob and Barry and grandson Dale. The entire family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Burnbrae Gardens who displayed warmth, care and compassion during John's stay with them. The family will be inviting everyone to celebrate and remember John's life at a future date when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, John's family asks that you donate to the Campbellford Hospital Foundation or to your local food bank.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 16, 2020.