BARNES, JOHN JAMES "JACK" 1942 - 2019 Passed away peacefully, in Brampton on November 10, 2019 in his 78th year. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Will) and loving father to Kimberly (Dale) Mitchelmore, and Michelle (Missy) Barnes. Adoring grandfather to Marisa (Albert) Bettridge, and a loving uncle to Joseph Dominaux. John will be forever remembered by his siblings: Vivian Dominaux, Maxine Kohanski, Linda Harris, George, and Thomas Barnes, as well as his many nieces and nephews. As per John's request, cremation has taken place. Please visit the Book of Memories at: www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 14, 2019