CALDWELL, JOHN JAMES 1944 - 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of John James Caldwell announces his passing after a lengthy illness on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the age of 75 years. His daughter, Devon (Neil), and his sons, David (Lisa) and Garrett (Candice), will lovingly remember John. He was the adored "Du" of nine grandchildren: Tim (Salina), Bryanna, Madison, Abigail, Sophia, Riley, James, Reagen, and Emma. He will be dearly missed by his twin sister, Joan, and her family. After serving in the Royal Canadian Navy and receiving his doctorate in astronomy at the University of Madison, Wisconsin, John taught physics and astronomy at a number of institutions of higher learning including Princeton University, State University of NY at Stony Brook, and York University. John collaborated extensively with NASA and other scientific organizations, in America and around the world, on a number of high profile projects, including the Hubble Space Telescope and the Kepler Space Telescope. John achieved great professional success and was highly respected in his field. He was a great man. He was also a good man. Gentle and kind with all, John had a heart as big as Jupiter. Raising his three children, as he would say, was his greatest accomplishment and spending time with his children and grandchildren was his favourite thing to do. It was the relationships he had with his family, friends, and colleagues that made him happy. Heartfelt gratitude for Grace Sulipa and Kathy Asuncion whose commitment to John's quality of life never wavered. Details of the Celebration of John's life to follow. Donations in memory of John can be made to The Alzheimer Society of Canada.



