McNALLY, JOHN JAMES ELLIOTT Elliott passed away peacefully on Monday, January 28, 2019. Predeceased by his wife and best friend, Susan, and his son, Christopher. Survived by his loving daughter Heather. Cherished father-in-law to Brett, treasured Papa to grandchildren Morgan and Liam, and a much loved friend to so many. An open house will be held on Sunday, July 21st from 2-5 p.m. at 45 Valleyside Lane in Dundas, Ontario for family and friends to remember this wonderful man.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 17, 2019