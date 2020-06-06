JOHN JAMES STRANGE
STRANGE, JOHN JAMES It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we inform family and friends of the death of John James Strange, born February 16, 1925, at The Waterside – Glenwherry, Ballymena, County Antrim, Northern Ireland. John passed peacefully at North York General Hospital on May 14, 2020. John will be missed by his loving wife Mary Strange, and children – the late David Strange, Don and Jackie Strange, and Colin Strange. John will also be missed by his grandchildren, Caitlyn Strange, Blaire Strange and Jon Reid.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
