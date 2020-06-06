STRANGE, JOHN JAMES It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we inform family and friends of the death of John James Strange, born February 16, 1925, at The Waterside – Glenwherry, Ballymena, County Antrim, Northern Ireland. John passed peacefully at North York General Hospital on May 14, 2020. John will be missed by his loving wife Mary Strange, and children – the late David Strange, Don and Jackie Strange, and Colin Strange. John will also be missed by his grandchildren, Caitlyn Strange, Blaire Strange and Jon Reid.



