BELCHER, JOHN JAMIESON November 18, 1927 - October 23, 2019 John Belcher, beloved husband of Margaret (nee Hunt), passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Foothills Hospital in Calgary, AB. He was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Elsie (Vowles); his cherished brother Noel of Melbourne, Australia; and his much-loved son-in-law Richard Burns. John will be incredibly missed by Margaret; his children Susan and Tony; and his grandchildren Erin and Fiona Burns. On their wedding evening in 1956, John and Margaret sailed from Melbourne to Southampton, UK via India, the Suez Canal and the Mediterranean. After an extended driving tour through England and Europe, they sailed to Montreal and on to Sarnia by train to start their new life together in Canada. John worked as an engineer with the Canadian Oil Company in Sarnia and Bowden, then for 25 years with Shell Canada in Sarnia and Vancouver before returning to its Toronto head office. John spent the last 19 years living in Calgary with Margaret where he found enormous joy in his 2 granddaughters. He received great weekly companionship and assistance for the last 8 years from Peter Fortney and others at All About Seniors. The family will be having a private memorial. Photos, memories and condolences may be shared with John's family through

