BRACKETT JR., JOHN JEFFERSON It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, John Jefferson Brackett Jr. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 86. John passed peacefully at Gibson Long Term Care Residence with his beloved daughters by his side. John was born on April 23, 1933 in Toronto, Ontario and was the eldest of three children born to Vena Brackett (nee Denton) and John Jefferson Brackett Sr. John will be missed by: his children, Diane Patricia Cairns (nee Brackett) and her husband Charles; Debra Anne Georgiadis (nee Brackett) and her husband George; his grandchildren, Noah William Cairns and Steven Paul Georgiadis; his siblings, Joanne Cunningham and her husband William, Charles Brackett and his wife Debbie; and his nieces, Victoria Cunningham and her husband Patrick Long, and Lesley Cunningham and her husband Simon Truyens. John grew up in Toronto, Ontario and graduated from Northern Secondary School. He worked primary in the retail sector and later with The Citadel Insurance Company until his retirement. John was an avid Toronto sports fan and enjoyed spending summer afternoons listening to the ballgame on the radio. He was well known on the street he grew up on, and upon which he resided the majority of his adult life. In later years, John could often be seen sitting on his front porch chatting with friends and watching the neighborhood children play. A service will be held at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) on Tuesday, April 30th at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Our special thanks to the staff at Gibson Long Term Care Residence for their dedication and care during his stay and their compassion in his final hours.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019