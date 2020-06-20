CAIRNS, JOHN JEFFREY "JACK" February 13, 1936 (Irvine, Scotland) – June 12, 2020 Passed peacefully, at age 84, after a struggle with cancer, in the comfort of his daughter's home, surrounded by his wife and daughter. He had amazing love and commitment for his family, who will miss him dearly. Loving husband to Norma Dalton-Cairns. Father to Nicole (Roger) Cairns and the late John (Kelly) Cairns. Stepfather to Noel (Steve) Csermak and Stephen (Gillian) Dalton. Grandfather to Cameron, Quintin, Griffin, Keegan, Mitchel, Leah, Luke, Grace and Bennett. Good friend to Margaret Cairns, mother of his children, Nicole and John. He will be remembered for his kind and gentlemanly nature, sense of humour, integrity, performances at Burns Suppers, singing in the Welsh choir, and Mechanical Engineering at Ontario Hydro. He founded both the Canadian-American Soccer Friendship Tournament (1976), which still runs strong today, and the West Rouge Old Timers Soccer Club. Having lived with Lynch Syndrome, he fought through 7 different cancers between the ages of 63 and 84 – always with the perseverance, gratitude, curiosity, positivity and joy for life he so embodied. Golf was his true delight; we like to think of him now golfing his days away with his son John. May you have many more holes in one Dad! Celebration, donation and condolences information can be found at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home at www.chapelridgefh.com.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.