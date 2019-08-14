Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BISHOP JOHN JOHN SHERLOCK. View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM St. Peter's Cathedral Basilica 196 Dufferin Avenue London , ON View Map Vigil 8:00 PM St. Peter's Cathedral Basilica 196 Dufferin Avenue London , ON View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Peter's Cathedral Basilica 96 Dufferin Avenue London , ON View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Peter's Cathedral Basilica 196 Dufferin Avenue London , ON View Map Obituary

SHERLOCK, BISHOP JOHN MICHAEL On Monday, August 12, 2019, the Most Reverend John Michael Sherlock, DD, ninth Bishop of London, entered eternal life at the age of 93. Bishop John Sherlock was born in 1926, ordained to the priesthood in 1950, ordained to the episcopacy in 1974, and installed as the ninth Bishop of the Diocese of London in 1978. When he became a Bishop, he chose Omnia et in omnibus Christus as his episcopal motto: "There is only Christ: he is everything and he is in everything" (Col. 3: 11). These words guided him throughout his episcopacy and until his last hour. Bishop Sherlock was a deeply spiritual man with a keen intelligence, a natural ability to lead, and a joyful sense of humour. A tireless and forward-thinking Bishop, he made important contributions in Catholic education, health care, social justice, pastoral care, and the implementation of changes resulting from the Second Vatican Council. His influence reached across not only the Diocese but across Ontario and Canada. Among his many accomplishments was his organizing the 1984 papal visit to Canada, which led to a long-lasting friendship with Pope Saint John Paul II. Bishop Sherlock retired in 2002. Bishop Sherlock was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Catherine (O'Brien), his siblings Fr. William, James, Fr. Phillip, and Mary (William) Dool. He is survived by his siblings Gerald (Bernice), Eleanor (Edward) Monahan, Allan (Anne-Marie), and Catherine Sherlock, along with many nephews and nieces, and great-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at St. Peter's Cathedral Basilica, 196 Dufferin Avenue, London, on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 1 until 9 p.m. Vigil Prayers will be at 8 p.m. Visitation will continue the following morning, Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. The Funeral Mass will be on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Cathedral Basilica. Burial will be at St. Peter's Cemetery in London. Arrangements made by John T. Donohue Funeral Home, London.

